Severe Storms Possible Tonight; Even Stronger Storms Thursday Night — Your 9-Day Forecast

Weather Authority Alert: Numerous storms in southern New Mexico have exceeded severe limits today with winds in excess of 60 mph and quarter size hail. A powerful low-pressure system is approaching from the west, and its energy waves are enhancing the strength of the storms. El Paso could also see strong/severe storms overnight.

A much more powerful system arrives on Thursday bringing another chance for severe weather. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers tonight. Some storms may become severe with the potential for heavy rain and even hail. The west winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 62.

FORECAST: A low-pressure system over southern Arizona makes its very slow approach and passes the Borderland late Sunday into Monday morning. On Monday morning, we may see a few more scattered t-showers early in the morning before the low pulls away, but the afternoon will turn partly cloudy and windy. Monday’s high will be 84, and the west winds will range from 10-30 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88. The winds will be moderately gusty in the afternoon, gusting to near 35 mph. Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 87. On Thursday, expect potentially strong t-showers in the evening as a powerful low-pressure system moves in. Thursday’s high: 80. The threat of strong, even severe storms and heavy rainfall extends through Friday. Friday will only climb to 75. On Saturday, enjoy partly cloudy skies and a high of 79.