Severe storms hammer the Borderland after record-breaking heat

by: KTSM Staff Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Storms moved into El Paso Tuesday afternoon and slammed parts of West El Paso and Downtown.

The storms produced areas of penny to ping-pong ball-sized hail and forced drivers to find cover for their cars or themselves. The storms initially popped up over Northeast El Paso and quickly spread west.

The storms developed after El Paso topped a record-breaking 103 degrees Tuesday, marking the 46th day of triple-digit heat in El Paso in 2019. The record-breaking temps allowed El Paso to tie the 4th highest number of triple-digit days in the city’s history.

El Paso has also broken the record for the amount of triple-digit heat for the month of August. The previous record was 16 days and we are currently at 18 so far in 2019.

Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez says thunderstorm activity isn’t expected Wednesday morning, but storms are once again expected to develop Wednesday evening as a stalled front east of the Borderland will stay for a few days allowing rain changes to continue.

Highs will stay away from triple-digits on Wednesday and should stay away from triple-digit heat for the foreseeable future.

  • Courtesy: Cheryl Garing
    Hail on Baltimore Street
  • Courtesy: Christian Romero

