SUNDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire Borderland until 10 pm. Atmospheric conditions are just right for potentially strong, even severe storms with heavy rainfall and strong gusts. The low will be 65, and the prevailing winds will be SE at 5-15 mph.
FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Monday’s storms will not be as strong as the storms on Sunday. Monday’s high: 93. We dry out on a mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 95. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 97. The t-storms return by Thursday evening. Thursday’s high will be 94. Friday will be partly cloudy and 98 with isolated evening t-storms. Isolated evening t-storms will remain in the forecast through the weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
Severe Storm Watch Tonight, Heavy Rain Threat, Dry Again Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
