Seasonal temperatures Wednesday, more winds; Rain expected Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a windy morning and fairly pleasant Tuesday evening, more winds are in our forecast and temperatures drop down to seasonal on Wednesday.

Expect a breezy to windy Wednesday in the Borderland with temperatures in the upper 50s, which is normal for this time of the year.

Expect the winds to blow between 15 to 25 mph.

Plume of moisture from the Pacific will push through on Thursday and bring our first chances of rain, mostly Thursday afternoon and evening.

New Year’s Eve is when we have the best chances of showers mostly throughout the day.

Those chances slightly drop into the evening so – fingers crossed – our New Year’s countdown will be pleasant, even if outside.

We will have a more detailed forecast as we get closer.

More rain chances on Saturday, however less area is expected to get rain.

As a cold front moves in Sunday, overnight temperatures will drop to mid 20s and our expected high to upper 40s.