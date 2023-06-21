MATADOR, Texas — Motley County Sherriff’s Office told EverythingLubbock.com that search and rescue has started after a tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The Motley County Sheriff’s Office did not say how many were injured or if there were fatalities.

The Texas Department of Transportation said in a social media post that SH 62/70 from Matador to Floydada is impassable at this time due to the tornado. TxDOT said that they will begin clearing the roadway as soon as possible.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said in a social media post that Heavy Rescue 1 will be responding to the town of Matador to assist in search and rescue operations.