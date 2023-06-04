It’s a sad day for me. I bought my lawn mower at a pawn shop in 2014, and it officially went kaput today. Oh, we tried to change the spark plug… nothing. I pulled on the starter cord so many times it snapped. Oh, well, it had a good run. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated area t-storm or light shower. The best chance will be on the east side of El Paso County, and the skies will start to clear after sunset. The east winds will range from 5-20 mph with occasional gusts as area storms break apart. The low will be 68.

FORECAST: Monday will start out sunny but turn partly to mostly cloudy. Expect a much better chance of widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. Monday’s high: 93. Tuesday will also bring an excellent chance of widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may become strong (even severe) and produce brief, heavy rainfall. Tuesday’s high: 93. On Wednesday, the skies will be partly cloudy. Wednesday evening, the west winds will pick up and dry us out again. Wednesday’s high: 94. Thursday will be sunny and 94. Friday will be partly cloudy, windy, and 95. Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy, and 96.