A lot of people have enjoyed all the clouds and showers this last week. No one loved the showers more than my Aunt Patsy, who lives in Alamogordo. She has a modestly-sized garden, but the vegetables that came out of her garden this week were anything but “modestly-sized.” Yes, that’s a real zucchini from her garden!! (Pictures below.) She gave it to me, so I couldn’t resist sharing it with the news team. Well, we dry out a lot this week as temperatures go up. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers here and there… nothing major. The skies will clear overnight. The east winds will range from 10-20 mph, a little breezy at times on the west slopes of the mountains. The low will be 68.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out sunny and beautiful with light winds. By the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies but no showers. The high will climb to 90, and the air will feel drier with lower dew point temperatures. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 92. Tuesday will be sunny and 93. On Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs (both days) of 89. Friday will be partly cloudy and 93. Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high of 94. Sunday will be sunny and 93. Monday will bring a few isolated area t-showers that afternoon.