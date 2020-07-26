Sandbags available to residents in El Paso and Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans in need of sandbags to protect their property from water during the monsoon season can pick up 10 free sandbags per visit at the El Paso Stormwater Operations Center through September.

The bags will be given away at one location, the Stormwater Operations Center at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., to minimize the spread of the virus. In the event of major floods, more locations will be provided by the stormwater response team.

WHERE: EP Water Stormwater Operations Center, 4801 Fred Wilson Ave.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Customers will need to show their Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get the sandbags.

The utility advises everyone who lives in areas prone to flooding to pick up their bags as soon as possible and to put them away in dark storage.

Las Cruces

The Las Cruces Fire Department has free sandbags available for city residents.



Homeowners who reside within city limits can stop by any Las Cruces fire station, minus Fire Station 7 at the airport, and receive up to 10 sandbags free of charge. Sandbags are limited to 10 per household.



The National Weather Service has indicated there is a possibility of heavy rains in Las Cruces through the weekend.

Fire stations are located at: