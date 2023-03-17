EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday and Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!!🍀🍀🍀
Well wear those extra layers of green, we are looking pretty cold outside!!
Also grab those umbrellas!🌂☔️ We are tracking some light rain this morning and some breezy to windy conditions.
However, Saturday is going to be our chilliest day we are dropping down to the 40s!
Stay warm, everyone!
