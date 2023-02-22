EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Well expect a windy Wednesday!
We are forecasting 10% chance of rain🌂☔️ however, the biggest issue will be the strong winds today!💨💨💨 High Wind Warning in effect up until 8pm tonight, expect sustained winds at 35-46mph, gusts up to 65mph!
Make sure to secure anything outdoors, any furniture and especially those recycling bins!
Thankfully, we are warming up for your weekend, expect 70s Friday and Saturday!☀️
