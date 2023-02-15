EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!

Well expect a very windy Wednesday today! We are under a High Wind Warning in El Paso and Dona Ana county until 5pm, expecting sustained winds at 30-40mph and gusts peaking up to 60mph.

Make sure to secure anything outdoors, any furniture and especially those trash bins!

Tomorrow bundle up a lot more, we will be dropping to the 40s on Thursday, 50s on Friday and back to the 60s on Saturday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!