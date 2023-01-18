EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday! Expect a windy Wednesday!

Expect a high of 52 degrees today, a little bit cooler than yesterday plus with those winds its going to feel very cold outside make sure bundle even more, but no rain chances today.🌂☔️

We will begin to warm up a little bit on Friday, cold front will move in Saturday dropping us 10 degrees.

Rain chances increase Monday and Tuesday of next week with the possibility of snow flurries on Tuesday morning!🌂☔️

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!☀️⛅️