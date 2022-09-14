EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday! Expect calmer, warmer and drier conditions!🌸🌸🌸
Saw a lot of rain last night and Monday!☔️💧 That was due to Hurricane Kay that downgraded into a tropical storm! That was the moisture that was moving through our area however it seems like most of that rain has moved up North.
We are only expecting 20% chance of rain, and an expected high of 87 degrees, last day in the 80s!⛅️ We will begin to warm up and dry up from here.
Also don’t forget to grab those donuts this morning! It is Nation Cream-filled Donut Day!🍩🍩🍩
Back to the 90s on Thursday will some dry conditions, more rain chances starting Tuesday of next week!
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!☀️
