EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Hump day!
Expect another day like yesterday with a high of 79 degrees!☀️ However expect some breezy conditions today. Last day of this above average weather so make sure to enjoy it!
Cold front moves in on Thursday dropping us to the 60s so make sure to bundle up!🥶🧥
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!
