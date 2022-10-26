EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday! 5 more days until Halloween! 👻👻👻

Expect a high of 75 for today, a little warmer than yesterday but still very chilly in the morning so make sure to bundle up! 🧥

Expect a windy Thursday and a cold front on Friday to drop us to the 60s again! 🥶

As of now it seems like we are expecting 76 degrees on Halloween, which is pretty seasonal!!🎃

Some rain chances expected Wednesday and Thursday of next week! 🌧☔️🌂

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone! ⛅️