EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday! 5 more days until Halloween! 👻👻👻
Expect a high of 75 for today, a little warmer than yesterday but still very chilly in the morning so make sure to bundle up! 🧥
Expect a windy Thursday and a cold front on Friday to drop us to the 60s again! 🥶
As of now it seems like we are expecting 76 degrees on Halloween, which is pretty seasonal!!🎃
Some rain chances expected Wednesday and Thursday of next week! 🌧☔️🌂
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone! ⛅️
