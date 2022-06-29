EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning and happy humpday! Well we didn’t get to see any rain last night but we did see a little bit this morning on the East side!☔️👢🌂

So make sure to drive carefully on those wet roads this morning, expected high of 92 degrees, winds calm at around 5-10mph.

We are forecasting 20% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, but we don’t expect to se much rain. Expect most of it throughout your weekend, we are forecasting 50% chance of rain on Saturday, 40% on Sunday! So don’t wash those cars anytime soon! 💧🚗🚙

We will stay in those mid to low 90s for the next 9 days, very seasonal and expect very cloudy skies!☁️☁️☁️