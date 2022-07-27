EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!🌹🌹🌹 Well expect another seasonal day just like yesterday with those cloudy skies and more possible rain chances tonight!⛈🌩

Expect a high of 96 degrees with 40% chance of rain in the overnight hours, however we will see those rain chances decrease into your weekend and pick up once again next week.🌧💧👢🌂

Expect very seasonal temperatures, highs in the mid to upper 90s, overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!