EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!🌹🌹🌹 Well expect another seasonal day just like yesterday with those cloudy skies and more possible rain chances tonight!⛈🌩
Expect a high of 96 degrees with 40% chance of rain in the overnight hours, however we will see those rain chances decrease into your weekend and pick up once again next week.🌧💧👢🌂
Expect very seasonal temperatures, highs in the mid to upper 90s, overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!
