EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday! Expect scattered showers and possible flooding.💧💧💧

Expect a high of 80 degrees and 60% chance of rain today! So grab those umbrellas, raincoats and sweaters this morning we expect those scattered showers all day today. Expect most of that rain in the morning, but it is going to last all day and it is going to be a rainy week overall so there is that possibility of localized flooding.💧⛈☔️🌩

Make sure to get those sandbags now if you do live in an area that is prone to flooding.

We will see those rain chances drop to 40% on Thursday, 30% on Friday and back to 50% over the weekend.🌂🌧

So get those rainboots ready for the week, that tropical moisture is going to stay with us for a while.

Have a Wonderful Wednesday everyone!