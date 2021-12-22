Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: One more day in the 60s before those potential Christmas week record breaking highs☀️🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday and Merry Christmas eve eve eve! Only 3 days to go until Christmas!!☃️🎅🏻🎄

I hope you enjoyed those chilly temperatures for the start of your week, because we are only going to warm up for the rest of the week.

El Paso is officially on a warming trend that could potentially set record breaking highs for your Christmas week, especially Christmas Eve!! (See below.)

The warmest day is expected on Christmas Eve at 76 degrees, the record is set at 73 degrees in 1969, so we could definitely break that record over 50 years ago!

Christmas Day is expected to be pretty warm as well, forecasting one degree shy from the record of 75 degrees set in 1933.

Those winds will pick up for your Christmas Eve as well, and they are expected to stay in the forecast all throughout the weekend.

Then we should see a cold front move in Monday dropping us back down to the 60s with a slight chance of rain.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!