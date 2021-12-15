Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Expect a Windy Wednesday, however they should calm down by tomorrow – cold front moves in this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy hump day!! We’ve made it to the middle of the workweek and we’re expecting to stick with those windy conditions for just one day.

Those winds should only pick up to around 15-25 mph as that cold front moves in, so not too bad, not expecting any wind advisories anytime soon.

This cold front will knock us down to the mid 60s, which is still above average.

That second cold front moves in this weekend, dropping us down to the upper 50s and might produce a slight chance of rain for your Sunday morning. 💧🌧☔️

Have a wonderful Wednesday!