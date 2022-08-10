EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🌺🌺🌺 Happy Humpday! Expect another round of storms tonight.💧
Well we received so much rain yesterday in Central El Paso it even created a sinkhole! Thankfully no one was injured but definitely a scary situation!
As for today expect a high of 96 degrees, very comfortable and seasonal with 20% chance of rain tonight.💧 Expect some isolated showers in the late afternoon to evening, overnight and possibly some rain tomorrow morning.🌂🌧
We will see those rain chances increase for your Thursday at 40% chance of rain, this is expected to be another big weather event, meaning we could see flooding throughout the Borderland once again.
We are forecasting 30% chance of rain on Friday and only 10% on Saturday so overall Saturday is going to be your best day to go out this weekend!
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!
