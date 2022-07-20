EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!🌸🌺🌷 Well even though that heat advisory was lifted last night we are going to stay under a Weather Authority Alert due to the heat!☀️🥵

We did break a record yesterday at 107 degrees and we could potentially break or match one today as well! Expect a high of 104 degrees! That is the record set back in 2019.

We are also forecasting some rain today as well which is only going to introduce that humidity on top of the heat, so we are going to be uncomfortably hot these next couple of days! As of now, our rainiest day seems like its going to be on Sunday.🌧💧👢🌂

We will be in those triple digits until Friday so make sure you are staying hydrated💧 wearing light-colored clothing👗 as well as sunscreen!🧴 However, try to stay indoors as much as possible.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!