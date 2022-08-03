EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!🌷🌷🌷 Well we got to see some rain and lightning last night in West and East El Paso.⚡️🌩

Not only did we see some rain last night but expect some possible storms tonight as well in the overnight hours.⛈ Make sure to give your kiddos that just started school this week some umbrellas just in case!🌂👩‍🏫📚🖇✂️✏️🚌📓📖📝📕📒🖋

Expect a high of 102 degrees with 30% chance of rain as well as your Thursday!💧 Rain chances will decrease for your Friday and increase once again for your weekend.🌂🌧

Expect a hot and humid week so dress those kiddos appropriate for the back to school heat!☀️

Have a wonderful Wednesday!👩‍🏫📚✂️