EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!
Expect another chilly day with a high of 59 degrees! We are staying rather chilly for the workweek before warming up for the weekend!☀️⛅️
Expect a gusty Saturday at 66 degrees, 72 on Sunday with 10% chance of rain! 20% on Monday and cooling down to the 50s once again.
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!
