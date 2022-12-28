EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!

Well expect a windy Wednesday for today! Make sure to secure anything outdoors! We are forecasting some rain chances as well!🌂☔️

We will cool down to the 50s tomorrow, rain chances and breezy conditions will last throughout most of the week into your New Year’s weekend!🎉🎊🍾

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!