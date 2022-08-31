EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Humpday! Expect another round of rain with a cool and gloomy morning.💜💜💜

Well grab those pumpkin spice lattes!☕️ We are feeling some sweater weather this morning! Definitely feels like an early start to fall!

However in the evening grab those umbrellas we are expecting some rain overnight!⛈☔️🌩

Expect a high of 83 degrees with 40% chance of rain tonight.

We are forecasting 30% chance of rain for your Thursday and Friday, 20% on Saturday, its also going to be our warmest day this week at 91 degrees.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!