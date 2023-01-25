EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!

Well expect chilly temps for the rest of the workweek especially overnight, we are looking at hard freezes for the next 3 nights!🥶🧥🧣🧤

Expect a high 52 degrees today just like yesterday but at least no winds or rain chances today, we are looking much calmer.

We will finally see a warming trend kick in over the weekend. Upper 50s on Saturday, low 60s on Sunday, next cold front moves in Tuesday of next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!☀️⛅️