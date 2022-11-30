EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!
Expect calm winds today with a high of 66 degrees, however, expect those temperatures and winds to pick up once again on Friday.
We are also tracking plenty of rain chances over the weekend, so keep that in mind if you have any plans.
Have a great week everyone!
