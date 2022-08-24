EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Humpday! Expect calmer rain chances for the rest of this week before it picks up over the weekend.🔸🔸🔸

Well for all the college students who started school this week⛏📚📓, expect some calmer rain chances and still in those comfortable 80s! Expect a high of 86 degrees with only 10% chance of rain!

We are keeping that 10% chance up until Friday but expect it to pick up once again over the weekend, especially Saturday, we are forecasting 40% chance of rain for the UTEP football game!🏈🏟⛏💧⛈☔️🌩

Those rain chances drop to 30% chance on Sunday throughout most of next week.

We are going to see those temperatures back up to the 90s throughout your weekend, but we will quickly see them drop to the 80s once again next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!