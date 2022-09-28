EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Expect calm conditions in Texas, while Hurricane Ian moves into the East Coast.

A heart-breaking day for many families out in Florida, Hurricane Ian which is now a category 4 since 3am this morning, will be making landfall in Florida in just a couple hours.

Weather models are indicating it will most likely move in at around 11am(MT) which is around 1pm in Florida.

Meteorologists across the country say this might be one of the biggest hurricanes Florida has ever received in over 100 years. Forecasters predicting winds up to 120-130mph and possibly 24 inches of rain, even nearing a category 5 which is the highest hurricane category.

A very sad and unfortunate situation out there in Florida, a lot of tragedies expected later on today, if you have any friends or relatives out there in the East coast, check up on them!

Below is a look of the radar taken at 8:45am this Wednesday morning with the eyewall in sight very close to landfall.

Back at home in El Paso, expect a high of 86 degrees with dry conditions and seasonal temperatures

However, rain chances will pick up over the weekend!🌧☔️

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!!☀️