EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy hump day!
Well we are looking at a very calm first week of 2023, expect a high of 59 for today but we will be back in the 60s tomorrow.
We are not expecting any strong gusts or rain chances thankfully!🌂☔️
However, the Pacific Northwest is going to see some severe weather today.
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!
- Serious motorcycle accident reported near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd.
- Karl Rove: GOP infighting on Speaker an ‘utter, unmitigated disaster’
- House Speaker Election Coverage: McCarthy seeks path to victory ahead of fourth vote
- Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
- Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Beautiful first week of 2023!
- Incoming Democratic lawmaker to be sworn in on first-edition ‘Superman’ No. 1 comic