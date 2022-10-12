EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy humpday! Nice day to go golfing we are back in the 80s.⛳️⛳️⛳️

Still pretty chilly in the mornings, so grab those light jackets and sweaters🧥, but you don’t need those umbrellas, we are still staying pretty dry.

Expect a high of 83 degrees! Thankfully we are not expecting rain on Friday and Saturday so you can make some weekend plans.

However, Sunday we are expecting a cold front to move in dropping us down to the 70s once again and bringing in some moisture in our atmosphere, expect 30% chance of rain Sunday and Monday.🌧☔️🌂

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!!⛅️