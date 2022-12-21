EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!
Well its officially the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉 Our shortest day and longest night of the year!
However, we are going to be warmer than yesterday in the 60s! Even warmer on Thursday but that’s all going to change Thursday night.
This arctic blast moving in will be affecting most of the country not just El Paso so make sure to get ready for below a hard freeze temperatures overnight!🧥🧣🧤
Unfortunately, don’t expect any snow with this system❄️☃️🌨, we wont have enough moisture in our atmosphere, just very cold, dry air!🥶
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!
