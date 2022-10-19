EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Humpday! Still chilly in the low 70s, warming trend kicks in.
Make sure you are bundling up this morning with those jackets and sweaters🧥, it is getting awfully chilly overnight in the 40s now!
Expect a high of 71 degrees! Slightly warmer than yesterday and we will see a slow warming trend kick in soon!
Back to the 80s on Friday with some windy conditions over the weekend.
Next cold front moves in on Monday brining some moisture in our atmosphere.🌧☔️🌂
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!!⛅️
