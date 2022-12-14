EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!

11 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 7 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨

Expect a high of 51 degrees! Just like yesterday but thankfully we wont be as gusty as yesterday just a little breezy!

Expect Westerly winds at 15-20mph, so make sure to bundle up its going to feel super cold outside!🧥🧣🧤

Expect to stay in the 50s and slight rain chances on Sunday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!