EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!
11 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 7 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨
Expect a high of 51 degrees! Just like yesterday but thankfully we wont be as gusty as yesterday just a little breezy!
Expect Westerly winds at 15-20mph, so make sure to bundle up its going to feel super cold outside!🧥🧣🧤
Expect to stay in the 50s and slight rain chances on Sunday.
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!
