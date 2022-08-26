EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Expect calmer rain chances and slightly warmer temperatures for the football games this weekend.🔸🏈🔸
For all you college students excited for football season this weekend, it looks like its going to be some nice weather!🏈🏟⛏📚📓
Expect a high of 90 degrees today with only 10% chance of rain!
Tomorrow we bump that percentage to 20% chance of rain, back down to 10% on Sunday, 30% next Tuesday.💧⛈☔️🌩
Expect to stay in the 80s throughout the football games this weekend.🏈🏈🏈
We are going to warm up to those seasonal temperatures in the mid 90s throughout your weekend, but we will quickly drop to the 80s once again next week.
Have a safe, fun weekend everyone!
