EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!🌸🌸🌸 Expect warmer and drier conditions.

Still pretty chilly in the mornings, so grab those light jackets and sweaters but you don’t need those umbrellas for today.🌂

Expect a high of 79 degrees!🧥 Rain chances will pick up once again over the weekend, 10% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, 30% on Sunday.🌧☔️🌂

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!!⛅️