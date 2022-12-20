EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
5 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and one day away from the first day of Winter tomorrow!❄️☃️🌨
Make sure to bundle up as you head out the door!🧥🧣🧤
We will see a very slow warming trend into tomorrow and Thursday.
However, expect everything to change on Friday! We are going to drop 25 degrees due to an arctic blast!
Unfortunately, don’t expect any snow with this system❄️☃️🌨, we wont have enough moisture in our atmosphere, expect just cold, dry air!🥶
Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!
