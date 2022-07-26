EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!🍒🍒🍒 Well we definitely heard that thunder roar last night and even got some power outages due to all that lightning!⚡️⛈🌩

Expect a high of 95 degrees with 30% chance of rain, so close to what we saw yesterday, most of Texas is still seeing those triple digits so thankfully we are on the cooler side of things.

However, expect a very rainy week overall, our rainiest day so far seems to be this Thursday so make sure you have those umbrellas and rainboots in your car ready to go.🌧💧👢🌂

We will see those rain chances decrease into your weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!