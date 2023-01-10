EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Expect a high of 70 degrees today! Beautiful day, however, tomorrow expect those winds to pick up! It’s going to be a windy Wednesday.

Expect a beautiful, dry week, don’t expect any rain until Sunday!🌂☔️

Our friends in California are still getting some severe weather, and some snow making its way in Salt Lake City and Denver.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!☀️⛅️