EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect those rain chances to pick up this afternoon.💧💧💧

Well we had a very hot and humid day in the Borderland yesterday, as for today expect those temperatures to drop to the 80s, we were even in the upper 60s this morning!

So grab those sweaters and umbrellas this morning! We are expecting those rain chances to pick up later on this afternoon!⛈☔️🌩

We are forecasting 30% chance of rain for your Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping to 20% Thursday and Friday!

Expect to stay in those mid to upper 80s for the next 9 days, overnight lows in the 60s.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!