EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning and happy Tuesday! Well we didn’t get to see any rain last night but I promise it is on its way, so hold on to those umbrellas!☔️👢🌂
Today we will be the 80s once again with an expected high of 88 degrees, winds calm at around 5-10mph.
We are looking at 30% chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping to 20% on Thursday and then picking up to 40% on Friday. We do expect some heavy rain Friday and Sunday so don’t wash those cars anytime soon! 💧🚗🚙
We will warm up to seasonal temperatures by the end of the week, make sure to drive safely in those wet roads everyone!
- Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Plenty of rain headed our way!
