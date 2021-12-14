Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Beautiful above average temperatures for today – before those windy conditions kick in tomorrow💨

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!! Happy Tuesday!!☀️☕️

We are expecting one more day in the 70s before that first cold front moves in this week, and those potential freezing temperatures this weekend. So make sure to go outdoors today and enjoy those warmer temperatures! (Maybe do some last minute Christmas shopping today!)🛍🛒🎄🎅🏻🎁

That first cold front will move in tomorrow dropping us down to the 60s and bringing some windy conditions along with it, so expect a windy Wednesday, but not too bad, winds should only pick up to around 15-25 mph.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 60s for the rest of the workweek, which is still above average for us here in the Borderland, I mean it is mid-December!

That second cold front arrives this weekend, dipping us down to the 50s along with those rain chances as well, so we could potentially see some snow flurries your Sunday morning!❄️☃️🌨

Have a Terrific Tuesday!