EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🐆🐆🐆 Happy Tuesday! Well get ready for some more rain in the borderland tonight.💧
Expect a high of 96 degrees just like yesterday, very comfortable and seasonal with 40% chance of rain.💧 Expect some isolated showers in the late afternoon to evening hours but especially overnight.🌂🌧
We will see those rain chances decrease a little bit for your Wednesday at 20% chance of rain and pick up once again on Thursday, and then back down to 20% throughout your weekend.
Expect to be back in those triple digits next week unfortunately
Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!
