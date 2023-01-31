EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
Well, we are looking very comfortable compared to how the rest of the country is doing, up North of us they are the cold negatives!🥶🧥🧣🧤
However, we are going to be in those low 60s this afternoon before we get a slight cold front tomorrow!
Expect a windy Wednesday in the 50s with slight rain chances.
However, expect to warm up to the upper 60s for your weekend.
Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!☀️⛅️
