EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Well, we are looking very comfortable compared to how the rest of the country is doing, up North of us they are the cold negatives!🥶🧥🧣🧤

However, we are going to be in those low 60s this afternoon before we get a slight cold front tomorrow!

Expect a windy Wednesday in the 50s with slight rain chances.

However, expect to warm up to the upper 60s for your weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!☀️⛅️