EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect slighter less rain chances this week.🌺🌺🌺

Here’s an awesome picture of that double rainbow we saw over the weekend by our Weather Watcher Fernando Gonzalez!

Expect a high of 85 degrees with 20% chance of rain! Thankfully we are tracking slightly less rain chances, which is definitely needed since we already saw so much flooding throughout the weekend!💧⛈☔️🌩

Those rain chances drop to 10% chance of rain Thursday and Friday! However its going to pick up once again to 30% over the weekend.

We will see those temperatures warm up to the 90s again over the weekend as well.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!