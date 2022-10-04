EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect some sweater weather for the rest of the week!🧥🧥🧥
Expect a high of 80 degrees, our last day in the 80s before we drop to the 70s for the rest of the week!
Expect 20% chance of rain which will increase to 30% for your Wednesday and Thursday.
Overnight lows now in the upper 50s.
Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!!☀️
