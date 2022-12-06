EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
19 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒
Looks like we are staying on the warmer side of things, expect a high of 71 degrees before we finally cool down to the 60s tomorrow!
Expect some rain chances tonight into tomorrow morning as well.
Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!
- ‘We’re watching’: How Ohio police are working to deter porch pirates this season
- Alleged Club Q shooter faces 305 charges, including hate crimes
- Colorado Springs shooting suspect charged with 305 counts, including hate crimes, murder
- LIST: Outdoor, BBQ events and more coming to Texas in 2023
- 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer cold cuts recalled due to possible cross-contamination
- Woman stabbed in Northeast EP near a motel