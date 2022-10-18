EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Last day in the 60s before a warming trend kicks in!

Make sure you are bundling up this morning with those jackets and sweaters🧥, we are starting off in the 50s in El Paso and 40s in Las Cruces!

Expect a high of 68 degrees! However tomorrow we will see a slow warming trend kick in!

Back to the 70s on Wednesday, back to the 80s on Friday with some windy conditions over the weekend.

Next cold front moves in on Monday brining some moisture in our atmosphere.🌧☔️🌂

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!!⛅️