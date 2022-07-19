EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!🔷🔷🔷 Well not only are we going to be under a heat advisory today but we are going to break a new record high as well!☀️ So get ready for the heat!🥵

Expect a high of 106 degrees! We expect to beat our record of 105 degrees set back in 2018!

We will be in those triple digits until Saturday so make sure you are staying hydrated💧 wearing light-colored clothing👗 as well as sunscreen!🧴 However, try to stay indoors as much as possible.

Those rain chances will pick up Wednesday afternoon throughout your weekend and into next week.🌧💧👢🌂

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!